Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.21 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.