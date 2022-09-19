Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 million, a P/E ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.