T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTOO opened at $0.11 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

