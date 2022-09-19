Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Xcel Brands has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

About Xcel Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

