Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.29 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Summit Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.