Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Taitron Components Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

