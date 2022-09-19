Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

TOPS stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

