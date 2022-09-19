Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $76.63 million, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 40,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 840,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 856,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 40,052 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $189,445.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 840,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,869.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,300 shares of company stock valued at $406,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Ultralife Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

