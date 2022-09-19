Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.