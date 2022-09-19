Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.86.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
