Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of 84.04 and a beta of -0.34. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

