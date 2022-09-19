SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Insider Transactions at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 142,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,768,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,808.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,383,265 shares of company stock worth $784,294. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

