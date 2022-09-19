Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
TEDU opened at $6.26 on Friday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.71.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
