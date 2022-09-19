Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.88.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 44.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRM. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

