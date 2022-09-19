Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $94.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39.

Insider Activity

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $92.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $617,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,493,387.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,204 shares of company stock worth $11,677,586. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 6.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

