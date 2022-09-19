Reviewing Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Enel has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enel and Engie Brasil Energia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $104.12 billion 0.48 $3.77 billion $0.28 17.50 Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.63 $289.76 million $0.42 17.81

Dividends

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia. Enel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Enel pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Enel and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel N/A N/A N/A Engie Brasil Energia 14.64% 22.10% 4.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enel and Engie Brasil Energia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 0 4 5 0 2.56 Engie Brasil Energia 1 0 0 0 1.00

Enel presently has a consensus price target of $8.15, suggesting a potential upside of 66.33%. Given Enel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enel is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Summary

Enel beats Engie Brasil Energia on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines. It is also involved in various activities, such as energy and infrastructure engineering; research and development in sciences and engineering; the cogeneration of electricity and heat; the construction and management of manages port infrastructure; product, plant, and equipment certification; mining; finance; energy products marketing; trading; and fuel trading and logistics operations. In addition, the company engages in construction and management of LNG regasification infrastructure; desalinization and water supply; electricity system monitoring; and optical fiber network operation activities. Further, it provides testing, inspection, and certification; engineering and consulting; legal; metering, remote control, and connectivity through power line communication; business consulting, administrative, management consulting, and corporate planning; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; personnel administration, information technology, real estate, and business; electronic plant installation, maintenance, and repairing; and security services. Additionally, the company offers water systems; public lighting systems and services; electric mobility; and environmental studies services. It operates renewable, wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

