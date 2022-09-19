Barclays Trims Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Target Price to €20.00

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €24.00 ($24.49) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Lagardere Stock Performance
LGDDF stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.
Lagardere Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lagardere (LGDDF)
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.