Barclays Trims Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Target Price to €20.00

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €24.00 ($24.49) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Lagardere Stock Performance

LGDDF stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Lagardere Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.