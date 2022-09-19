Barclays Trims Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Target Price to €20.00

Lagardere (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €24.00 ($24.49) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Lagardere Stock Performance

LGDDF stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Lagardere has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Lagardere Company Profile

Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

