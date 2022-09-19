Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) PT Lowered to €3.50 at Barclays

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KKPNY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €4.40 ($4.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.77.

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

KKPNY stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 3.65%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

