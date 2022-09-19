Barclays Boosts ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target to €8.65

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBSFY. Morgan Stanley downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Societe Generale cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.48.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

