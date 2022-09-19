JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Target Price to €11.40

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.00 ($12.24) to €11.40 ($11.63) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRPRF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.60 ($11.84) to €10.40 ($10.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.66.

Shares of MRPRF opened at $8.96 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

