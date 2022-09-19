Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $4.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a PE ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 98,656 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $459,736.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 118,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,882.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 409,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,508. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

