Short Interest in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Declines By 12.7%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 371,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NH opened at $0.49 on Monday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth about $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
