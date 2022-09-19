Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

MRKR opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,000. AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 290.2% in the first quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Marker Therapeutics

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marker Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

(Get Rating)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

