Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $3.82 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $50.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

