Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 611,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 402,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBRV opened at $3.82 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.00) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.91% and a negative return on equity of 95.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $50.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

