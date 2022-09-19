Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Newegg Commerce Stock Down 4.6 %

NEGG stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. Newegg Commerce has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.