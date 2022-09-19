National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

NESR stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth about $117,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

