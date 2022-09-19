NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NuCana Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCNA opened at $1.50 on Monday. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana

NuCana Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

