NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NuCana Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCNA opened at $1.50 on Monday. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.27.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuCana
NuCana Company Profile
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuCana (NCNA)
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.