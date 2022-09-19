Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group Trading Down 4.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.59.

Match Group stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. Match Group has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

