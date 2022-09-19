H.B. Fuller (FUL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. H.B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.10-$4.35 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect H.B. Fuller to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

FUL stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.81. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.