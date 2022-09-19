General Mills (GIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect General Mills to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. General Mills has set its FY 2023 guidance at $3.94-$4.06 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect General Mills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 113,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in General Mills by 34.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in General Mills by 92.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

