Lennar (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.34. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.