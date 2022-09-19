KB Home (KBH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in KB Home by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

