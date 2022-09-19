Steelcase (SCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Steelcase has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.11-$0.15 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter.

SCS opened at $9.27 on Monday. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steelcase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Steelcase by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Steelcase by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,642,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 301,110 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

