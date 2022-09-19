Finning International Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Finning International in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Finning International Trading Down 2.6 %

FTT opened at C$26.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.93. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,400.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.