Barclays Cuts S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target to GBX 310

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut S4 Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.55) to GBX 595 ($7.19) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $535.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. S4 Capital has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $11.89.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

