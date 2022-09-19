Scotiabank Cuts Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Roots Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Roots stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. Roots has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.95.

Get Roots alerts:

About Roots

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.