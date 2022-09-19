JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Royal Mail Stock Performance

ROYMF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

