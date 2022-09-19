JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Royal Mail Stock Performance
ROYMF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.
Royal Mail Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Mail (ROYMF)
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.