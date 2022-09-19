TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TAGOF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAG Immobilien from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on TAG Immobilien from €30.00 ($30.61) to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of TAGOF opened at $9.31 on Friday. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.