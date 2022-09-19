Barclays Cuts SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €9.00

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €9.60 ($9.80) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €9.80 ($10.00) to €11.20 ($11.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

SES stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.94. SES has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

