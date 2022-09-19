International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

International Paper Trading Down 11.2 %

IP opened at $35.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $57.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

