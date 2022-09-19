International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

International Paper Trading Down 11.2 %

IP opened at $35.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. International Paper has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $57.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,084,000 after acquiring an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

