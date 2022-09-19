Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Embraer in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. Embraer has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,013.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Embraer by 80.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 607.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

