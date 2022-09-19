Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Cut by Analyst

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helios Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLIO opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $114.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

