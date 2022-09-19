Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Decreased by Analyst

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $36.78 on Monday. Avient has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Avient by 0.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

