BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Buys £147.44 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn bought 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 776 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £147.44 ($178.15).
Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Charles Woodburn bought 19 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 778 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £147.82 ($178.61).
BAE Systems Stock Down 1.3 %
BA stock opened at GBX 764.80 ($9.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 792.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 768.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,778.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 847.42 ($10.24).
BAE Systems Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 870 ($10.51) to GBX 965 ($11.66) in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 946.60 ($11.44).
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
