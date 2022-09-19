Financial Survey: Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) versus Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle -19.63% -66.13% -38.90%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.22 -$55.87 million N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.50 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Borqs Technologies and Healthcare Triangle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Borqs Technologies beats Healthcare Triangle on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. In addition, it provides IVI solutions, machine to machine solutions, smart appliance solution, mobile operator services, and google mobile services (GMS). The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

