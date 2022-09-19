Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys £150.60 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Graham Prothero acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 753 ($9.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.60 ($181.97).

Graham Prothero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vistry Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, Graham Prothero purchased 16 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 901 ($10.89) per share, for a total transaction of £144.16 ($174.19).

Vistry Group Price Performance

LON:VTY opened at GBX 745.50 ($9.01) on Monday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 848.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 876.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 760.71.

Vistry Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($18.85) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,241 ($15.00) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,207.88 ($14.59).

Vistry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.