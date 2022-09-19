Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Paul Lea bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($14,499.76).
Omega Diagnostics Group Trading Up 6.2 %
LON ODX opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 56.69 ($0.69). The stock has a market cap of £7.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.
About Omega Diagnostics Group
