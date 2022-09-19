Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £173.28 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) insider Tony O’Neill bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,888 ($34.90) per share, for a total transaction of £173.28 ($209.38).

AAL opened at GBX 2,818.50 ($34.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,817.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,338.63. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a market cap of £37.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,175 ($38.36) to GBX 3,150 ($38.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($46.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,440 ($41.57).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

