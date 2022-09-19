Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Insider Acquires £148,805.40 in Stock

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) insider David Wood purchased 120,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148,805.40 ($179,803.53).

David Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, David Wood purchased 58,523 shares of Wickes Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £99,489.10 ($120,213.99).

Wickes Group Stock Up 1.8 %

LON WIX opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.80. The company has a market capitalization of £334.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.81. Wickes Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 111.10 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 253.80 ($3.07).

Wickes Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330 ($3.99).

About Wickes Group

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

