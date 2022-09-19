Head-To-Head Survey: Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Provident Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Peoples-Sidney Financial alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial $39.45 million 2.61 $9.09 million $1.22 11.62

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples-Sidney Financial and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A Provident Financial 23.05% 7.10% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

(Get Rating)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans. The company also offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 12 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and one full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.