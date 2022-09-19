Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 670.80 Average PT from Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 670.80 ($8.11).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($22,565.25). In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,980 ($6,017.40). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,565.25).

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

BDEV opened at GBX 429 ($5.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 858.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 460.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 488.34. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.31) per share. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

